CM KCR to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav’s funeral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Chandrashekhar Rao will reach Saifai, Mulayam's native village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will attend the funeral of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

Chandrashekhar Rao will reach Saifai, Mulayam’s native village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon. He will pay tributes to the mortal remains of Yadav and later attend the funeral.