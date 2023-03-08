CM KCR to chair meeting of BRS MPs, MLAs and general body on Thursday

With less than a year left for Assembly elections, the Chief Minister KCR is expected to hold extensive discussions and devise an action plan for BRS and its activities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair a joint meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party and the party’s General Body at Telangana Bhavan at 2 pm on Friday. BRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, General Body members, district presidents, chairpersons of State-level corporations, Zilla Parishads and others have been asked to attend the meeting.

With less than a year left for the Assembly elections, the Chief Minister is expected to hold extensive discussions and devise an action plan for the party and its activities at the State and national level. The meeting will also deliberate on measures to take government schemes closer to the people and create awareness on their impact on the lives of people in Telangana.

Also Read Telangana witnessed tremendous development under BRS rule: KT Rama Rao

The State Cabinet meeting is also scheduled to meet at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday at 2 pm. Apart from discussing government programmes, the Cabinet is likely to take crucial decisions pertaining to their implementation. The names of two candidates to be nominated to the State Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota are also expected to be announced during the meeting.