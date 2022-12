CM KCR to hold cabinet meeting on December 10

The State Cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:34 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Aspects pertaining to paddy procurement, release of Rythu Bandhu funds, financial assistance to people from weaker sections for house construction in their own lands, implementation of Dalit Bandhu and others would be discussed.

Also Read CM KCR pays tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary