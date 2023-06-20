CM KCR to inaugurate largest 2BHK colony, lay foundation for super-specality hospital on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:32 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

File Photo

Sangareddy: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will participate in multiple programmes in Patancheru Constituency in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

As part of his tour, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the largest 2-BHK colony built by the State government at Kolluru in Ramachandrapuram Mandal. The government has constructed 15,600 houses on 140 acres of land. To mark the inauguration, the Chief Minister will hand over the 2-BHK houses to a few beneficiaries on the occasion.

He will later lay the foundation for the construction of a super-specialty hospital in Patancheru town that is being built to meet the needs of industries in these parts of Telangana. The hospital will be constructed with an outlay of Rs 184 crore. He will also address a public meeting in Patancheru town.

The Chief Minister, who will also hoist a national flag installed on a 150-feet high flagpost in Patancheru town, will inaugurate the R&B guest house in Patancheru as well.