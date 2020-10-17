CM KCR to launch Dharani portal on Dasara

The district collectors have been directed to ensure complete preparedness in terms of staff and infrastructure prior to the launch, for effectively rendering citizens services through the website

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the much awaited Dharani portal on October 25, marking the auspicious occasion of Dasara. The district collectors have been directed to ensure complete preparedness in terms of staff and infrastructure prior to the launch, for effectively rendering citizens services through the website.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a video conference with the District Collectors, Additional Collectors, Tahsildars and Naib Tahsildars on Saturday. A detailed presentation was made on the functioning of the Dharani portal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said the Dharani website is a most innovative and state-of-the-art online portal which is transparent, accountable, safe, secure and hassle free. He felt that the website will be a revolutionary and trend setting system in the entire nation. “As per the vision of the Chief Minister, the system will ensure absolute transparency and also remove discretionary powers of the officials concerned,” he said.

Somesh Kumar added that under the new system, the Tahsildars of all the 570 mandals will also function as the joint sub-registrars for registration of agricultural properties, while the sub-registrar will conduct registrations of non-agricultural properties through their respective offices in 142 locations across the State. He also stressed that all Tahsildars should conduct at least 10 transactions by Sunday. They have been directed to rise to the occasion and effectively implement the Dharani portal.

The Chief Secretary asked the District Collectors to ensure that hardware facilities for the Dharani portal, are fully functional. He wanted them to regularly convene coordination meetings with power distribution companies, broadband service providers and Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) representatives, to ensure that there is no interruption to the citizen services.

Inspector General of Stamps and Registration V Sehsadri, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, SC Development Secretary Rahul Bojja, Tribal Welfare Secretary Christina Zongthu, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Neetu Prasad, Special Secretary for Finance Ronald Ross, Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Raghunandan Rao, Excise Excise Sarfraz Ahmed, TSTS managing director Venkateswar Rao and others attended the conference.

