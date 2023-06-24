CM KCR to launch podu land patta distribution on June 30

The podu land patta distribution programme will be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Asifabad on June 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: The podu land patta distribution programme will be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Asifabad on June 30. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) the same day at the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters.

He will hand over pattas from the same dais to tribal farmers providing them rights over the podu land in their enjoyment. The podu land pattas will be supported with Rythu Bandhu assistance of Rs.10,000 per annum per acre to be remitted into the accounts of the farmers in two installments.

Ministers and MLAs will also distribute pattas to beneficiaries in their respective Assembly constituencies across the State simultaneously on the same day. Earlier, the State government had announced the patta distribution programme from June 24. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the programme was postponed to June 30.

The programme was rescheduled in view of the visit of the Election Commission. The district collectors have been preoccupied with two-day training classes conducted by the Commission. Besides this, June 29 being a public holiday on account of the Bakrid Festival, the patta issue programme was rescheduled.