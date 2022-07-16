CM KCR to review flood situation in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday will be reviewing the flood situation with Ministers, MLAs, public representatives and other senior officials after reaching Warangal district.

He will conduct an aerial survey in a helicopter from Warangal to Bhadrachalam on Sunday morning. He will visit Bhadrachalam and review the damage caused by the flood and relief measures being taken with the Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MLAs, public representatives and officials.

From Bhadrachalam, an aerial survey will be conducted at Ethurunagaram. The Chief Minister will land at Ethurunagaram and review the flood relief measures.The Chief Minister will reach Hyderabad from Ethurunagaram and participate in Sri Ujjaini Mahankali bonalu festival celebrations in Secunderabad.

On Monday, the Chief Minister will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of SRSP, Kaddem, Kaleswaram and other areas in north Telangana. After the survey, he will meet the people affected by the flood and reassure them.