CM KCR to visit Yadadri on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:18 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

(File Photo) According to temple authorities, the Chief Minister would also lay the foundation stone for a 'Kala Vedika' on the premises of the existing Balalayam of the hill shrine.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Friday and present one kilo and 16 tolas of gold for the gold plating of the temple’s ‘vimana gopuram’.

The Chief Minister will be reaching Yadadri by road at 11.30 am and will participate in the puja at the temple. On behalf of his family, he will present one kilo and 16 tolas of gold for the gold plating of the ‘vimana gopuram’. According to temple authorities, the Chief Minister would also lay the foundation stone for a ‘Kala Vedika’ on the premises of the existing Balalayam of the hill shrine. He would also hold a review meeting with the officials and temple authorities.

Temple authorities, who have already made arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit, said he had last visited Yadadri in April and participated in the reopening of the Shivalayam there.