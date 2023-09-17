CM KCR working towards development of all communities: Madhusudhana Chary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Madhusudhana Chary appealed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to give her approval for the nomination of senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan as MLC under the Governor's quota

Hyderabad: Former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working towards the development of all communities in the State and called upon people to support his party to continue the development works.

Speaking after laying the foundation for the Vishwakarma Technical University at Uppal on Sunday, Madhusudhana Chary while thanking the Chief Minister for supporting Vishwakarma community, said the time has come for the community to support the BRS party in the upcoming polls to the State assembly.

He also appealed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to give her approval for the nomination of senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan as MLC under the Governor’s quota. State BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao too appealed to the Governor the give her approval to Dasoju Sravan’s nomination.

Dasoju Sravan said the construction of the Vishvakarma Technical University would provide an opportunities to the children of Vishvakarma to undergo skill training.

