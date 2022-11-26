Devadula project: Minister Errabelli promises compensation to farmers

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao promised to give houses to those who lost their houses for the project during the land acquisition process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Warangal/Jangaon: Appealing to farmers to help the State government expedite the land acquisition for the third phase of the Juvvadi Chokka Rao Devadula lift irrigation project, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has promised the farmers that he would ensure a good compensation for those losing the land for the project. “While the government market value is Rs 4.5 lakh per acre, I will make sure that you would be paid Rs 9 lakh per acre. I have already talked to the Chief Minister and raised the amount,” he said.

Addressing review meetings on the progress of the JCR Devadula project works in Palakurthy constituency here on Saturday, he alleged that the previous governments had not bothered to allot funds to the project though the project was started 15 years ago.

“Farmers should cooperate with the government in land acquisition to speed up the works. In Palakurthy constituency, 9780 acres will be irrigated under this project, while only 142 acres will be taken from the 247 farmers,” he said, adding that the land acquisition was minimal as compared to other areas.

The Minister also promised to give houses to those who lost their houses for the project during the land acquisition process. He said that apart from the compensation for the land, if there are trees, lands and buildings, they would get additional compensation.

Warangal District Collector Dr B Gopi, Jangaon District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah, Additional Collector Prapul Desai, Station Ghanpur RDO Krishnaveni, Ramesh, Chief Engineer Sudhakar Reddy, officers, PACS Chairpersons, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Sarpanchs, contractors and farmers participated in these meetings.