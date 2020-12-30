CM KCR’s pat for MLA Koneru Konappa

Konappa and his family members called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has appreciated MLA Koneru Konappa for the several service-oriented programmes he conducted in his constituency, Sirpur Kagaznagar through Koneru Charitable Trust.

Konappa and his family members called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday. The MLA explained the several charitable programmes being organised by him through the Trust in his constituency.

Chandrashekhar Rao observed that Konappa was providing free food on a daily basis to 1,000 persons, gifting TV sets to schools, giving free coaching to those appearing for teacher, police, military and forest jobs, free midday meal for Intermediate students, nutritious food to women suffering from anaemia, community weddings for SC and STs and several other such service activities. By organising these service programmes, Konappa was an inspiration for others, the Chief Minister said.

Konappa thanked the Chief Minister for his support and cooperation for the welfare and developmental works in his constituency as well as the charity programmes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .