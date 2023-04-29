CM KCR’s rule made Telangana model for development: Srinivas Goud

Visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken Telangana to the number one place in the country

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Large numbers of people attended BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Venkatapuram of Vemsoor mandal in Khammam district on Saturday

Khammam: The visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken Telangana to the number one place in the country in terms of development and welfare initiatives, Sports and Youth Services Minister V Srinivas Goud said.

There was a need to elect him as the Chief Minister for the third time for the further development of the State and for the welfare of the poorer sections. BRS cadres have to make committed efforts in that direction, he said.

Srinivas Goud along with MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah addressed the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Venkatapuram of Vemsoor mandal in the district on Saturday.

Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule has uplifted the lives of dalits, BCs and poorer sections besides elevating the self-respect of people in the State.

Every village in the State has witnessed amazing progress, the minister said, asking the people to take a right decision in the upcoming Assembly elections, support the BRS party and the Chief Minister. The party candidates have to be elected with a huge majority.

MP Nageshwar Rao noted that it was for sure that Chandrashekhar Rao was going to hit a hat-trick by getting elected as the Chief Minister for the third time and there was no need to have any doubt about it.

Chandrashekhar Rao was an able leader who steered the State towards progress; many States in the country and even the Centre have been replicating Telangana schemes. The State has become a role model for welfare and development, he said.

The farming community was once the most neglected one in the past. But after the BRS came to power, numerous welfare measures like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24-hour electricity to irrigation have been introduced. They made farmer’s lives better, the MP said.