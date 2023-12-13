CM Revanth calls for committee to suggest land reforms, replace Dharani portal

He also instructed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to submit a detailed report on issues pertaining to Dharani land registration and management system since its inception in 2020.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:19 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: To find a permanent solution to land-related disputes and bring new land reforms in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered for the constitution of a special committee to study and make necessary recommendations. He also instructed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to submit a detailed report on issues pertaining to Dharani land registration and management system since its inception in 2020.

He made several observations during a detailed review meeting on the Dharani portal and other land related issues held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat here. He is also learnt to have inquired about existing vacancies in the Revenue department on the occasion.

The Chief Minister wanted the special committee to be constituted on the lines of the Koneru Ranga Rao committee, which was instrumental in several land reforms in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. In addition to the Ministers, senior officials of the revenue department, farmers’ representatives and experts in land-related laws will be members of the committee.

Official sources said during the meeting, Navin Mittal who also holds additional charge as Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, gave a presentation on the existing Dharani portal, different modules to address land disputes, mutation system and grievance redressal mechanism as well as pending cases pertaining to land records.

However, Revanth Reddy is learnt to have pressed for more details pertaining to maintenance of the portal, issues pertaining to land records including Sada Bainamas, efforts made to resolve grievances, pending cases and others. He also sought details pertaining to the Dharani app and data security uploaded into it. He called for another meeting after the Assembly session, to discuss the issues threadbare. The Congress has proposed to replace Dharani portal with the Bhoomatha land registration and management system, to ensure better transparency and grievance redressal.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Health Minister C Damodara Raja Narsimha, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary for Revenue Naveen Mittal, CMO Secretary V Seshadri, other officials and elected representatives were present.