Revanth slams BJP, says saffron party does not have moral right to seek vote

Stating that the Congress government was striving for the welfare of all sections, the Chief Minister thundered that Vibrant Telangana model would dominate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat Model in the future.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 09:32 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Slamming the BJP for failing to fulfill the assurances made to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the saffron party does not have the moral right to seek votes in the State.

When massive floods occurred in Hyderabad in the past, BJP State president and union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy did not get a single rupee from the Centre. Despite Bayyaram steel plant, Railway coach factory and national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation being assured to Telangana not one promise was fulfilled by the BJP government, he said at a public meeting in Tukkuguda here on Saturday.

“How can BJP leaders seek votes in Telangana without sanctioning projects and releasing funds for welfare and development,” the Chief Minister asked.

Reminding that the State government was implementing the guarantees made to the people, he said if Telangana needs to get funds and projects from Centre, then 14 Congress candidates should be elected from the State.

“Our 100 days governance is before you. Analyse our performance and take a decision,” Revanth Reddy said to the gathering.

Calling Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as bhaiyya, he said the ensuing Lok Sabha elections were a fight between two families. Narendra Modi’s family has got EVMs, ED, IT and CBI and Congress family has got former Prime Ministers late Indira Gandhi and late Rajiv Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, he said, adding assuring that Telangana people would extend all support to Rajiv Gandhi in the fight.

Targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), he challenged the party to seek votes from people at double bedroom housing complexes and Congress would appeal for votes at Indiramma houses units. “Bear in mind, BRS will not even get deposits in the Lok Sabha elections,” Revanth Reddy said.

He took a serious objection to BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s observations during Suryapet and Karimnagar tours, Revanth Reddy challenged KCR that he was not like Jana Reddy, but he would not take such challenges lying down. “I am Revanth Reddy and I will get a two BHK house constructed in Cherlapally jail for you”, he warned.