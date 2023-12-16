CM Revanth launches broadside against BRS government

Saturday, Dec 16, 2023
The strident criticism made the BRS members spring to their feet several times.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:38 PM, Sat - 16 December 23
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a broadside against the erstwhile BRS government accusing it of whitewashing its failures and projecting many achievements in the welfare sector leading to overall development of the State.

