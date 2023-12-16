CM Revanth launches broadside against BRS government

In his detailed reply to the discussion during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech on Saturday, Revanth Reddy went ballistic against the predecessor government, evoking a strong response from the Opposition benches. The strident criticism made the BRS members spring to their feet several times. However, despite the heated barbs being exchanged, the discussion was not marred by use of invectives.

As is his wont, Revanth Reddy assumed a caustic tone in deriding his rival party. He maintained that there was no change in the BRS ledership’s attitude despite a strong verdict being handed over by the people at the hustings. Other BRS leaders were not given an opportunity to speak, hinting that only KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao were in the forefront to speak. This caustic remark made the BRS members including KP Vivekanand, Padi Kaushik and K Sanjay to jump to their feet raising objections.

As the Chief Minister stressed about the Congress government’s commitment in ensuring legal sanctity to the poll promises, BRS MLA Rama Rao was back on his feet to demand him to spell out how and when these promises would be fulfilled. This pointed question drew a vociferous answer from Revanth Reddy. “This is what happens when you come from management quota”. An act would be brought in the House duly considering the recommendations of all parties, including BRS party, he explained. The Management quota barb did not go unreplied. Rama Rao later shot back saying Revanth Reddy was from ‘Payment Quota’.

Continuing his tirade, the Chief Minister said the erstwhile BRS government had misled people on farmers income. Citing a written answer in Rajya Sabha, he said with earnings of Rs.9, 403, Telangana ranked 25th in farmers’ income, while Meghalaya led with Rs.29,348. During 2018-2023 about 1.20 lakh farmers in the age group of 18 to 60 years had died in the State, he said referring to the NCRB data.

He maintained that a government should support farmers to enable them to live instead of extending financial assistance to their families after their deaths, suggesting that crop insurance should have been the right solution and not the Rythu Bima. “BRS government fixed Rs.5 lakh as a price on farmers’ lives,” Revanth Reddy charged. This comment drew another round of protests from BRS benches. But Revanth Reddy was unrelenting. “I am not yielding. You can conduct hunger strikes at Dharna Chowk”.

Stating that commercial crops like turmeric, sugarcane, cotton, soya beans and maize were not being cultivated in the State despite soil fertility, he reminded that the past government had even asked the farmers to desist from paddy cultivation. He accused former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao cultivating paddy in 150 acres in his farm house and forcing a private company to pay Rs.4250 per quintal even as farmers outside were paid only Rs.1400 much lesser than the Minimum Support Price of Rs.1950. “I will order an enquiry into this, if BRS MLAs are prepared” Revanth Reddy challenged.

Disputing the BRS claim that Telangana topped in Per Capita Power consumption in the country, the Chief Minister said the State ranked 10th and in school education it ranked 31st. He also accused the BRS government discrimination against erstwhile Palamuru, despite the former Chief Minister being elected as MP from there. When some Congress MLAs’ demanded that the protesting BRS MLAs be sent out of the House, the Chief Minister told the Chair not to do so. “Please do not send them out. They should sit in the House and learn the truth. It is a punishment to them” he smirked.

Continuing his broadside, he alleged that a sand mafia had ruled in the State and dalits were tortured or killed in Nerella. Reacting immediately, BRS working president and Rajanna Sircilla legislator KT Rama Rao said he felt ashamed that Telangana has a Chief Minister, who could not differentiate between crop insurance and Rythu Bima. Appealing to the Chief Minister to refrain from making sweeping remarks, he said during 2004 to 2014, the sand revenue in Telangana region was just Rs.39 crore. From 2014 to 2023, under BRS rule, the revenue increased to over Rs.5,000 crore, he pointed out.

Pointing out that Governors’ addresses always highlighted the government’s programmes and plans, the Chief Minister said the opposition MLAs should carry the six guarantees copies like holy books daily. As the Chief Minister continued to address, a few BRS MLAs moved into the well of the House and sought the Speaker’s nod to speak. MLAs KP Vivekanand and Arekapudi Gandhi even squatted and the Chair urged them to resume their seats assuring that they would be given time to speak. Siddipet legislator Harish Rao took a strong objection to the Chief Minister’s speech and sought time to set the record straight. However, the Speaker announced that the resolution thanking the Governor for her address was passed, even as the BRS members raised slogans.

The house was adjourned till Wednesday. The BRS legislators later moved out of the assembly building raising slogans “We want justice”.