Congress owed its 2004 victory to KCR: Harish

08:47 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao asserted that the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his BRS were instrumental for Congress Party staging a comeback under Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in 2004. The Congress Party owed its victory greatly to the support of the BRS.

Intervening in the debate on thanksgiving motion for Governor’s address, he dismissed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s claim that the Congress leadership had promoted BRS leadership and made Harish Rao, a minister even before he could be elected as an MLA.

Harish Rao, however shot back saying that the BRS leadership had never fallen for ministerial berth. The party had fought solely for the cause of statehood.

The ministers from the Party had resigned eleven months after assuming office as part of their protest against widening of the Pothireddypadu head regulator, submergence caused by Pulichintala project in Telangana, fake encounters and non-implementation of GO 610, among other things.