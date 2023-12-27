CM Revanth Reddy assures to fill two lakh government jobs by December 9, next year

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attributed the delay in announcing the job calendar to the pending approval of resignations of the existing TSPSC board members

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:12 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the recruitment by the TSPSC would be completed within one year i.e. by December 9, 2024, as per the job calendar declared by the State government. He stated that the Rythu Bharosa scheme proposed to replace Rythu Bandhu by the previous BRS government, will be implemented after discussing the issue in the Assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons at BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat here on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy attributed the delay in announcing the job calendar to the pending approval of resignations of the existing TSPSC board members. “Without a chairman, we cannot do anything. They have submitted resignations and they are pending with the Governor who after taking legal opinion will approve them. A new board will be appointed to ensure transparency in recruitments,” he said.

He urged the unemployed youth not to get disheartened over the delay. He assured to fill two lakh jobs by December next year, as per job calendar.

Responding to concerns on the possible ceiling on Rytu Bharosa and benefits to tenant farmers, the Chief Minister clarified that there were no such plans immediately. A final decision will be taken during the next Assembly session, after consulting all the political parties, he said. “The previous government in Telangana used to disburse Rythu Bandhu amounts between December 28 to March 31. So there is no delay in disbursement. The previous government left the coffers dry, so give us some breathing time (to implement the promises),” he said.