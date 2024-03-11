Telangana: Indiramma Housing Scheme launched; to benefit 4.5 lakh families

Revanth Reddy also unveiled a model of an Indiramma house and handed over sanction orders to a few beneficiaries selected from different parts of Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 09:32 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Announcing that the Indiramma Housing Scheme would be a model for the country with every eligible family to be given houses under the scheme, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday launched the scheme from Bhadrachalam in the district.

He was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Konda Surekha and Seethakka during the launch function. Revanth Reddy also unveiled a model of an Indiramma house and handed over sanction orders to a few beneficiaries selected from different parts of the district. As many as 4.5 lakh houses would be constructed spending Rs.22,500 crore with the ownership to be in the name of the woman of the house, he said addressing the gathering.

Poorer sections were living in Indiramma houses given during the YSR regime. The beneficiaries, who were given Indiramma houses during the previous Congress government but were not given pattas, would be provided pattas, he said, adding that the erstwhile Khammam district and the Congress party had a strong bonding which was why the scheme was launched in the district.

Congress and Communist parties worked together for the development of the district for long, Revanth Reddy said, also announcing the sanctioning of Rs.500 crore for construction of a retaining wall along river Godavari. Accusing the BJP-led Centre of increasing LPG cylinder, petrol and diesel prices, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to give houses to every poor under the PM Awas Yojana by 2022. BJP state president G Kishan Reddy and others should explain how many houses given to poor in Telangana.

Modi had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022, but instead farmers were killed in police firing in Delhi for seeking MSP while many farmers died by suicide due to financial losses. Modi also failed to keep his promise of providing two crore jobs annually, the Chief Minister said.

Housing Minister Srinivas Reddy said 17 lakh beneficiaries who were given Indiramma houses in Telangana by the Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh would be given pattas. The construction of double bedroom houses that started during the previous BRS government’s tenure would also be completed.

Confusion over funds allocation as numbers do not match

At the launch of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka made contradictory statements over the allocation of funds made to the scheme. The Chief Minister claimed that Rs.22,500 crore would be spent on the scheme while Bhatti Vikramarka said an allocation of Rs.7,740 crore was made for the scheme, creating confusion over actual allocation of funds.