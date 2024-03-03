| Cm Revanth Reddy Stresses On The Need For Telugu Leaders In National Politics

It is not a good sign for our survival and identity at national level. It is high time, we all should move together and restore Telugu people political glory in national politics, said Revanth reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over declining significance of Telugu leaders at national level, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stressed on the need for Telugu leaders in national politics.

Former President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao had emerged to the level of dictating national politics. Former union Minister S Jaipal Reddy and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu continued the legacy at the national level to some extent but the role of Telugu people in national politics was gradually declining, he said.

The Chief Minister released former Governor PS Ram Mohan Rao’s book titled “Governorpet to Governor’s House” here on Sunday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said the role of Telugu leaders in national politics was almost zero. “It is not a good sign for our survival and identity at national level. It is high time, we all should move together and restore Telugu people political glory in national politics,” Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that Telugu was the most widely spoken language after Hindi at the national level, the Chief Minister said on the same lines, Telugu leaders should also dominate national politics. “We hardly find Cabinet Ministers from Telugu States in the union Government,” Revanth Reddy said.

Despite the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Telugu people should live together and maintain cordial relations, he added.