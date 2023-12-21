CM Revanth Reddy to leave for Delhi today

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is leaving to New Delhi to participate in the Congress Working Committee and is likely discuss the cabinet expansion with All India Congress Committee leaders

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:25 AM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is leaving to New Delhi this afternoon to participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and is likely discuss the cabinet expansion with All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders.

This will be his third visit to New Delhi after swearing in as the Chief Minister.

During his last visit, the Chief Minister met AICC General secretary KC Venugopal as the others, including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were occupied with an I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting.

He had also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s appointment but the meeting did not materialise. He is expected to meet the Prime Minister, according to reports.

Before leaving to New Delhi, the Chief Minister is learnt to have convened a meeting with Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials at his residence in Jubilee Hills in the morning.

After attending the Assembly session in which a white paper on power sector would be tabled, the Chief Minister will leave to New Delhi around 3 p.m.