CM Revanth’s remark on power bill dues triggers heated exchanges

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the transmission losses and poor collection of the power bills could be paid attention to by members from the constituencies concerned to bail out the Discoms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: The State Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the South Zone in the Old City here was among regions that accounted for the highest outstanding of power bills.

Intervening during the debate on the white paper on the power sector in the State, he said the transmission losses and poor collection of the power bills could be paid attention to by members from the constituencies concerned to bail out the Discoms.

Insisting on the Chief Minister to be little more elaborate on his mention, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi wanted to know for himself whether he was referring to the issue of power pilferage or outstanding dues. The Chief Minister clarified stating that Siddipet, Gajwel and Hyderabad South had figured on top of the list for non-payment of electricity dues in the State.

Siddipet topped the list with 61.37 per cent dues followed by Gajwel (50.29 %). Hyderabad South was in third position with 43 percent dues. BRS member T Harish Rao, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and AIMIM member Akbaruddin Owaisi should take the responsibility of helping the Discom staff in realising the pending bills, Revanth Reddy said.

Referring to claim of former power Minister G Jagadish Reddy that there were no power cuts in the state during the BRS regime and no public protests on the power related issues, the Chief Minister recalled that the farmers staged a protest and laid siege to a sub station on September 1 in Kamareddy. Similar protests were staged in Nereducharla in Suryapet district also.

Taking exception to Chief Minister’s observation of the mounting power bill dues, Harish Rao asserted that domestic consumers were regular in payment of their power bills. One or two industrial units defaulting on the payment of power bills could have added to the outstanding dues in a big way.