CM Revanth Reddy presents cheque for Rs 2 cr to boxer Nikhat Zareen

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:52 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has presented Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen with a cheque for Rs 2 crore towards her preparations for the next year’s Paris Olympics, in assembly on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Seethakka, Konda Surekha and others were present. The CM felicitated the boxer and handed over the cheque to her. Later, Nikhat Zareen also took a ride in the bus with a free ticket, as part of the Mahalakshmi Scheme

The Chief Minister lauded the Nizamabad boxer and hoped that she would return with a medal from the Olympics. Nikhat is the reigning World and Commonwealth Games champion and has won a bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games.