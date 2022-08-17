CMPFO agrees to continue its office at Godavarikhani

Kothagudem: Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) has agreed to continue functioning of its office at Godavarikhani in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

The organisation has withdrawn its decision to shift the office to Hyderabad at a meeting of CMPFO Board of Trustees (BoT) held in Nagpur of Maharashtra on Tuesday, said a release from SCCL here on Wednesday.

The company Spokesperson and GM (Personnel), A Ananda Rao said the CMPFO decided to continue its office at Godavarikhani following an initiative taken by the SCCL CMD, N Sridhar.

Similarly, a discussion on contributing an additional Rs 5 per tonne of coal produced by the SCCL to the Coal Mines Pension Scheme (CMPS) fund has taken place. The company now was contributing Rs 10 per tonne of coal produced to the fund.

Likewise deliberations on increasing the CMPF interest rate to 8.5 percent from the existing 8.25 percent and to pay increased 0.25 per cent interest to the employees with retrospective effect have also taken place, he added.

Union Ministry of Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain, its Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor Nirupama Kotru, CIL Chairman Pramod Aggarwal, CMPF Commissioner Vijay Kumar Mishra, SCCL (Finance ) N Balaram and others took part in the meeting.E