CM’s claims about threat to his govt to divert attention, says Laxman

Laxman said that claims about threat to Revanth Reddy's government were false and an attempt to divert the attention of the people from core issues.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 05:08 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s claims about his party leaders trying to pull down the state government was an attempt to divert people’s attention from his party’s failure to fulfil poll promises and to gain sympathy vote for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Laxman said that claims about threat to Revanth Reddy’s government were false and an attempt to divert the attention of the people from core issues. “The CM is trying to gain sympathy from people to get their votes for the Lok Sabha polls,” he alleged.

Stating that the Congress was feeling insecure as it had failed to implement the six guarantees, he said the ruling party was unable to face people during the campaigning as it had miserably failed in fulfilling the poll promises. “It has become clear that the promises made by the Congress were only to seize power. It has no intention to fulfil its promises,” he said.

Accusing the AIMIM of forging a secret alliance with the Congress and the BRS parties, the senior BJP leader said the two parties had decided to extend support to Majlis in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls from Hyderabad seat. “People should understand the opportunistic politics of these parties and reject them,”he said.