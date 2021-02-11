CM’s vision solved all issues in Telangana: Jagadish

He said that the highest number of farmers benefitting from 24 hours free electricity supply were from Nalgonda.

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s farsightedness was ensuing effective governance and comprehensive development in the State.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Palem of Haliya mandal in the district as a thanksgiving gesture to the Chief Minister for sanctioning 13 lift irrigation schemes to erstwhile Nalgonda district, he said that the highest number of farmers benefitting from 24 hours free electricity supply were from Nalgonda. Paddy production in the district, he said, had also gone up to 12.5 lakh tonnes in 2020 from 2.5 lakh tonnes before 2014 due to improved irrigation facility.

He recollected that when he questioned him about the need for mentioning fluoride issue in Nalgonda at a public meeting held in Adilabad district before 2014, the Chief Minister told that there should be a need to lay more focus on solving issues in most backward Nalgonda district after the formation of the State, hence he was highlighting the situations prevailed in Nalgonda.

He said that the Chief Minister has sanctioned 13 lift irrigation schemes to erstwhile Nalgonda district when the elected representative from the area brought his notice that areas in height along with NSP left canal were not getting irrigation facility.

Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the wave of TRS was continued in all elections including Legislative Assembly, Grama Panchayat, Municipal and Zilla Parishad elections, which came after 2014. Leaders of opposition parties were trying to making comments on the defeat of TRS in an election with few votes difference from magnifying glass. There was a need to answer to them, he opined.

Stating that the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao was ‘Sri Rama Raksha” to the people of the State, he opined that the people should show their confidence in the Chief Minister to achieve all the goals for which we have fight for the formation of Telangana State.

