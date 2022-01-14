CM’s welfare measures brought cheer into farmers lives: Puvvada

Khammam: The welfare measures implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had brought cheer into the lives of farmers, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The farmers in Telangana were celebrating Sankranti, the festival of harvest, in true spirit only after the formation of Telangana. The Chief Minister’s pro-farmers’ measures have brightened the farmer’s lives, the minister said in a statement here on Friday.

Extending Sankranti greetings to the people in the State, Ajay Kumar said this year’s Sankranti has a uniqueness, as the investment support extended to farmers under Rythu Bandhu Scheme crossed Rs 50,000 crore figure this time.

The minister said the BJP led Central government’s anti-farmer policies have to be burnt in ‘Bhogi mantalu’, a bonfire lit a day before Sankranti to get rid of old and negative things from one’s life and to focus on new beginnings.

He also wanted the anti-development attitude of opposition parties in the State to be burnt in ‘Bhogi mantalu’. Under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao agriculture has become profitable in Telangana and the farmers were prospering, he said.

Ajay wished that suffering caused by Covid crisis to the people for the last two years should end and a new beginning towards growth and prosperity of Telangana and its people with the ongoing development and welfare programmes should start.

He said Rs 50,000 crore was deposited directly in farmers’ accounts through a single scheme, Rythu Bandhu unlike anywhere else in the country. Irrigation projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore had been built, nearly Rs 17,000 crore crop loan had been written off and Rs 1450 crore paid annually for farmer insurance.

Similarly Rs 10,500 crore had been spent on free electricity for agriculture and Rs 28,000 crore on power sector revival. Telangana was the only State that has spent nearly Rs 2.70 lakh crore on agriculture by increasing the cultivable area from 131 lakh acres to 204 lakh acres.

But the Centre, which does not want the farmer to prosper, was troubling the farmers by increasing the prices of fertilisers, Ajay Kumar noted.

