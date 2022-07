Coal production affected in SCCL OC mines due to rains

Kothagudem: Coal production has been affected in several opencast (OC) coal mines of SCCL in erstwhile Khammam district due to rainfall on Tuesday night.

In all around 5000 to 6000 tonnes of coal production was affected during the night shift on Tuesday at JK 5 OC in Yellandu mandal, at Koyagudem OC in Tekulapalli mandal, at GK OC in Kothagudem, mines at Manugur and at JVR and Kistaram OCs in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district, officials said.