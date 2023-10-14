Coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ held in Andhra, TN, Puducherry

The exercise witnessed close coordination and synergy among all coastal security stakeholders and the lessons learned from the exercise would be incorporated to strengthen the coastal security architecture.

By PTI Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

New Delhi: A two-day comprehensive Coastal Security Exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ involving all maritime security agencies was conducted by the Indian Navy in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry this week. The exercise, held on Wednesday and Thursday was executed under the aegis of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, FOCINC (East) who also exercises the authority of Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence (East).

About 2,500 personnel from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, State and the union territory administration, Marine Police, fisheries, customs, intelligence agencies, lighthouses, ports, and forest were engaged in the exercise, an official press release stated.

The exercise aimed to assess the efficacy and robustness of the coastal security mechanism while dealing with “asymmetric threat” emanating from the sea. Indian Naval Ships along with assets of the Coast Guard and other coastal security agencies were deployed to augment surveillance in the area. Enhanced security measures were instituted and extensive aerial surveillance was undertaken by Dornier aircraft and helicopters operating from Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Ramnathapuram.

