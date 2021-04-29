CoL Canada offers scholarship

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: Commonwealth of Learning (CoL), Canada, is offering scholarships to unemployed and final year students of graduate/ PG to do specialised employment oriented training programmes offered by Google. The fees to be paid by the candidates are being paid by CoL and Google certification is recognised and acceptable for employment all over the world, a press release said.

The programmes offered include Professional Certificates in Google Data Analytics, Google Project Management, Google UX Design, Google IT Support and Google IT Automation with Python. The students can access the programs 24×7 and study any number of hours as per their convenience and complete by September 30. Each program has videos, text and assignments.

Interested students can send details to the mail-id: nlrao1948@gmail.com on or before May 20.

