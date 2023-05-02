Collector Rahul Raj assures support to rain-hit farmers in Adilabad

Collector instructed agriculture officials to gather bank account numbers of farmers and details of crop damage and to expedite the survey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Collector Rahul Raj inspects a crop damaged by rains at Nandigaon village in Talamadugu mandal on Tuesday

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj said support would be extended to farmers who suffered losses due unseasonal rains. He inspected the rain-hit crops at Nandigaon village in Talamadugu mandal on Tuesday.

Rahul Raj said steps were being taken to ensure compensation was extended to farmers whose crops were damaged by untimely rains. Standing crops in 2,800 acres were affected by the rains. A report would be sent to the government by carrying out a survey in two days, he said.

The Collector also instructed agriculture officials to gather bank account numbers of farmers and details of crop damage and to expedite the survey. He assured that every farmer who suffered losses due to the rains would be covered.

District Agriculture Officer Pullalaiah, Talamadugu ZPTC member Goka Ganesh Reddy, Tahsildar Vanaja and others were present.

