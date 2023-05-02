Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Telangana: 26 Maize procurement centres set up in erstwhile Mahabubnagar

Officials have set a target of procuring 44,000 metric tonnes of maize for this crop season

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:10 PM, Tue - 2 May 23



Mahabubnagar: Following directions from the State government to take up procurement of maize harvested this Yasangi season, officials are setting up procurement centres in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. A total of 26 procurement centres will be opened in the district and the procurement will begin on May 8.

Officials have set a target of procuring 44,000 metric tonnes of maize for this crop season. The procurement will be done by Markfed and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS). The maize will be procured at a minimum support price of Rs.1,962 as announced earlier by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

According to Agriculture officials, maize was raised in over 58,000 acres in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. Cultivation of the crop has increased exponentially in Nagarkurnool district, where it was raised in over 20,942 acres in 2023 as against 845 acres in 2016. In Mahabubnagar district, maize was raised in 4,860 acres this Yasangi against 2,000 acres last year.

Procurement centres will be opened at Badepally, Nawabpet, Midgil, Balanagar, Nagarkurnool, Telakapalli, Bijinepalli, Gorita, Ambatpalli, Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Pedda Kothapalli, Kondanagula, Tadoor, Gopalpet, Koppanur, Alampur, Manavapadu, Kalugatla, Aija, Mandoddi, Rajoli and Itikyal, Markfed DM Hanmanth Reddy said, adding that orders were placed to purchase adequate gunny bags for the procurement.

Maize raised in Nagarkurnool district over years

Year         Acres       Yield( MT)

2016         845            2,535

2017        1,343          4,029

2018         623             1,863

2019        7,371          22,113

2020       7,979         23,937

2021       10,811        32,433

2022      20,930       62,790

