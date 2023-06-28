Colonel Anil Kumar visits 1 Telangana R&V Regiment in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Colonel Anil Kumar, Group Commander, Hyderabad Group, visited 1 Telangana R&V Regiment here on Wednesday. He was given a Mounted Guard of Honour by the cadets and carried out the annual inspection of the Regiment which included a visit to the Regiment complex including offices, stores, stables and obstacle course.

Colonel Anil interacted with meritorious cadets and achievers and also felicitated meritorious cadets of the R&V Regiment who had participated and won medals in Equestrian events at the Republic Day Parade 2023 in New Delhi.

A show jumping demonstration was also presented by Cadet J Sagar and Cadet B Mahesh during the visit.

The 1 Telangana Remount and Veterinary (R&V) Regiment, NCC was raised in the erstwhile combined state of Andhra Pradesh in March 1966 with an aim to train Veterinary College students in NCC.

The R&V Regiment is co-located with the College of Veterinary Science, Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad, and has cadets from the College of Agriculture and Govt Junior College, Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad as well as from the College of Veterinary Science, Korutla.

