University of Hyderabad ranked in range of 801-850 in the world

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has been ranked in the range of 801-850 in the world in the 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings 2024.

As per the rankings released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds on Wednesday, the UoH has been ranked 23 in the country. The university was also ranked 372 in the world in the ‘Citations per Faculty’ indicator.

“The UoH is ranked 372 in the world in ‘Citations per Faculty’ indicator, However, our overall ranking needs improvement which is also linked with global perception, visibility etc.,” said Prof. BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor UoH.

This year’s QS World University Rankings is the largest ever, with 1,500 universities across 104 locations, up from 1418 last year. The results account for the distribution and performance of 17.5 million academic papers published between 2017 and 2021 and the 141.6 million citations received by those papers. They also account for the expert opinions of over 144,000 academic faculty and over 98,000 employers around the world.