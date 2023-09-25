Hyderabad: ‘War Room’ opens at Integrated Command and Control Centre

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Monday inaugurated the ‘War Room’ where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, senior bureaucrats, police officials and official of other departments engaged in disaster management can supervise during contingencies and important events.

Hyderabad: The ‘War Room’ and the Multi Agency Operations and Disaster Management Centre at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Banjara Hills will start functioning from Ganesh Immersion and Milad-un-Nabi festivals this year.

“First-hand information from ground zero will be available at the ICCC centre for planning and executing actions in the wake of any disaster,” Home Minister said.

He said the State government is planning to have around 10 lakh surveillance cameras in the State and so far six lakh cameras have been successfully installed with government and community funds.

“Around 1 lakh cameras can be viewed or analysed using different analytics at the command and control centre at one go. The work force at the command and control centre is highly trained in their tasks and regular programs are organized to further enhance their expertise,” said Mahmood Ali.

The Home Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had provided required budget for construction of the multi storied Integrated Command and Control Centre Building to cater to the further demands of cyber and conventional policing. “A handful of cities in the world have such high end technology and infrastructure,” he said adding.

The Home Minister also inaugurated a network of 2306 CCTV cameras installed under the Safe City project in Hyderabad and visitors’ gallery of TS Integrated Command Control Centre, Banjara Hills.

Telangana DGP, Anjani Kumar, underscored the significance of the newly deployed cameras network, particularly its timely availability ahead of key events like Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad un Nabi. City Police Commissioner C V Anand, said the TSPICCC transformed into a full-fledged multi-agency operations and disaster management center.