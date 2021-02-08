Committed to all-round development of Manala: Prashanth Reddy

He pointed out that development works worth more than Rs 42 crore have been taken up in these villages which are in various stages of execution

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday assured all-round development of Manala and eight surrounding tribal gram panchayats under Balkonda Assembly constituency. He pointed out that development works worth more than Rs 42 crore have been taken up in these villages which are in various stages of execution.

Reviewing the developmental works in Manala and 16 tribal hamlets in its surroundings here, Prashanth Reddy said though these villages were in his Assembly constituency, they were merged with Rudrangi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district as part of districts reorganisation. He said the region had been developed due to his continuous efforts, and assured to take up more developmental activities for welfare of the locals.

“We have already developed a tribal welfare school, a hospital, community halls, Women Self Help Groups buildings, several CC and BT Roads including Manala Ring Road and other link roads through allocation of more than Rs 42 crore. While some works have been completed, other works are in various stages of execution. I will soon visit Manala and inaugurate these buildings and roads,” the Minister said.

In view of merger of Manala and its surrounding villages in Rajanna Sircilla district, Prashanth Reddy suggested the officials concerned to link the newly formed Manala Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) with the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) rather than the Nizamabad DCCB, to avoid any administrative obtacles and issue necessary loans to the farmers. He also directed the Electricity Department officials to resolve the power connection and supply issues within next three days.

On the occassion, the Minister recalled his long association with the villagers of Manala and the surrounding tribal hamlets which have been of great support during the Telangana movement. He said the Manala area suffered decades of injustice and remained undeveloped due to the negligence of then rulers.

