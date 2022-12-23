Companies should work towards reducing carbon emission: Satish Reddy

The chairman stated that the Energy Conservation Building Code(ECBC) was being implemented in commercial and residential buildings in collaboration with the State government and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency in the State to reduce greenhouse effects.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TS-REDCO) Chairman Y Satish Reddy has asked industries to work towards reducing carbon emission and use renewable fuels to become net-zero emission companies by 2050.Taking part in a capacity building program under the PAT (Perform, Achieve, Trade) scheme, which aims to reduce fuel consumption and reduce carbon emissions, organised by TS-REDCO here on Friday, Satish Reddy stated that reducing carbon emissions was good for business as it helps in reducing operating costs.

He said that awareness programs were being conducted on energy conservation across the State on a regular basis by TSREDCO. Telangana government has planted around 270 crore saplings till now through the Haritha Haram programme with the intention of protecting the environment, he said. States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have taken inspiration from Haritha Haram, he said.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited AGM Ajay Raj said Industries should not neglect the PAT scheme and fuel consumption documents should be submitted at the specified time. He told the industries to reach the set targets within the set time or else, they would have to pay the delinquency fee. “Energy saving certificates would be given to only those who have reached the target,”he said. Representatives of 39 companies from Thermal Power Plants, Cement, Paper, Pulp, Iron and Steel, Textiles, Discoms, Railways, Hotel sector, which are designated users of REDCO participated in the meet.