TSREDCO chairman files case against Bandi Sanjay for making derogatory comments against MLC K Kavitha

In a statement issued, the chairmen of TSREDCO condemned the remarks of Bandi Sanjay and accused him of insulting MLC K Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: TSREDCO chairman Y Satish Reddy on Saturday filed a case with the Vanasthalipuram police against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for making derogatory comments against BRS MLC K Kavitha. He demanded immediate arrest of Sanjay.

In a statement issued here, Satish Reddy condemned the remarks of Sanjay and accused him of insulting women. ” What could be more insulting than Sanjay using the International Women’s Day celebration event as a platform to insult Kavitha. He has no respect for women. He needs to be punished,”he said.

Unlike BJP leaders involved in the purchase of BRS MLAs, who were evading the probe, Kavitha was facing trial without running away, he said. “She has done nothing wrong. She will come out clean,”he said.