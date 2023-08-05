Khammam: Mechanics Association extends financial aid to members affected by floods

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Khammam: Khammam Two Wheeler Mechanics Association has extended financial assistance to the association members affected by the recent river Munneru floods.

The association president V Kondal Rao informed that the association members Narendra, Venkata Narsaiah and Veeranna who lives in the colonies on the banks on the river suffered loss due to inundation of their houses.

The association extended an assistance of Rs 15, 000 to them giving Rs 5000 each. Similarly the association provided Rs 10, 000 to a mechanic, Hussain who suffered a head injury in a road accident and was confined to home.

Kondal Rao said that there were 14 caste based occupations identified in the State. He appealed to the Telangana government to bring mechanics, foundry and automobile workers under caste occupation category and extend Rs 1 lakh assistance to each worker.

The association members Ramesh, Anwar, Sreenu, Nageshwar Rao and others were present.

