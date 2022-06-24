Competitive exams: Prominent events of the ancient history

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

These questions focusing on History will aid in your preparation for government recruitment exams in the State.

Ancient History

1. Which of the following causes was not responsible for the success of the English against the French in India?

a) Mughal emperors helped the English

b) Expensive financial resources of the English

c) Superior naval power of the English

d) Better support to the English in India from England

Ans: a

2. The Second Battle of Panipat was fought in 1556 AD between

a) Akbar and Udaya Singh b) Akbar and Rana Pratap

c) Akbar and Hemu d) Akbar and Raja Surjan Rai

Ans: c

3. Identify one of the following which was not a part of Akbar’s north-west frontier policy aimed at strengthening his frontier defence?

a) From the Kashmir valley in the North to the Sindh in the South, he sought to occupy both the eastern and the western parts of the Indus valley

b) He established diplomatic ties with the Safawids of Persia and the Uzbeks of Central Asia

c) He tried to suppress and silence the tribal chiefs by the use of arms and bribing them

d) The policy of frown and favours kept the northwest frontier free from tribal rebellions

Ans: d

Post Mauryan India:

4. In the times of Satavahanas, India

a) Did not have overseas trade

b) Had trade relations only with Afghanistan and China

c) Had trade with western countries of Asia and Europe

d) Had trade relations with countries of South East Asia

Ans: c

MEDIEVAL INDIAN HISTORY

The Delhi Sultanate

5. Match the following:

List-I

A. Qutb ud-Din Aibak

B. Kaiqubad

C. Alauddin Khalji

D. Nasiruddin Khusrau

E. Muhammad-bin-Tughluq

List-II

1. Minor when he became ruler

2. Slave when he became ruler

3. The only Indian convert to became the Sultan

4. He was a paralytic

5. He expressed ignorance of the Islamic law

A B C D E

a) 3 5 2 1 4

b) 1 2 3 4 5

c) 2 3 5 4 1

d) 2 4 5 4 1

Ans: d

6. Match the last rulers with their dynasties

List-I

A) Kaiqubad B) Nasiruddin Khusrau

C) Mahmud II D) Alauddin Alam Shah

E) Ibrahim

List-II

1) Slave dynasty

2) Khalji dynasty

3) Tughlaq dynasty

4) Syed dynasty

5) Lodi dynasty

a) A-2, B-3, C-4, D-5, E-1 b) A-1, B-2, C-3, D-4, E-5

c) A-5, B-4, C-3, D-2, E-1 d) A-2, B-4, C-3, D-1, E-5

Ans: b

7. Match the officers of the Sultanate with their functions

List I

A) Nasir

B) Dabirs

C) Mustauf-i-Mamalik

D) Mushrif-i-Mamalik

E) Sar-i-Janadar

List II

1) To assist the accountant-general

2) auditor-general

3) Chief accountant

4) Able writers who had attained reputation as masters of style

5) Chief of the king’s bodyguards

a) A-1, B-4, C-2, D-3, E-5 b) A-2, B-3, C-5, D-1, E-4

c) A-5. B-1, C-3, D-2, E-4 d) A-5, B-1, C-4, D-2, E-3

Ans: a

8. The terms muqta and iqtadar are used for the holders of the iqtas. Which statement distinguishes the difference between the two?

a) The muqta had to give details of all revenue transactions, whereas, the iqtadar had no such liability to the central exchequer

b) The muqta was an administrator of the area which was given to him, whereas, the iqtadar had only to take care of the interests of his assignment

c) The muqtas were holders of large iqtas, whereas, the iqtadar represented small assignments

d) The muqta was in-charge of the territories only for a short period, but in case of the iqtadar it had become hereditary

Ans: a

9. Match the works with their authors

A. Futuh-us-Salatin i. Isami

B. Zafarnama ii. Sarafuddin Yazdi

C. Rehla iii. Minhaj-us-Siraj

D. Tabaqat-i-Nasiri iv. Ibn Batutah

a) A-i, B-iii, C-iv, D-ii b) A-iii, B-i, C-ii D-iv

c) A-i, B-ii, C-iii, D-iv d) A-i, B-iii. C-ii D-iv

Ans: c

10. What is the correct chronological sequence of the following Pratihara rulers?

i) Nagabhata ii) Nagabhata II

iii) Vatsaraja iv) Mahendrapala

v) Mahipala vi) Mihira Bhoja

Choose the answer from the codes given below:

a) iv, i, ii, iii, v, vi b) i, ii, iii, iv, v, vi

c) iii, i, iv, v, vi, ii d) i, iii, ii, vi, iv, v

Ans: d

11. Baji Rao I secured the friendship of Jas Singh II Sawal of Amber and Chhatrasal Bundela and marched on to the vicinity of Iyethi in 1731. The Mughal Emperor summoned the Nizam-ul-mulk for help. The two rivals met near Bhopal and the Nizam-ul-Mulk was defeated. What was the significance of the victory?

a) The authority of Nizam-ul-Mulk in the Deccan was extinguished

b) Maratha supremacy established de facto in a part of Hindustan proper, became also de jure

c) It led to total disintegration of the Mughal authority in India

d) It strengthened the hold of Baji Rao on his feudatory Maratha Sardars

Ans: b

12. Why were the treaty of Surat annulled and the Treaty of Purandhar (1776) concluded by the English with the Poona authorities in spite of the English army defeating the Poona troops on the plains of Arras?

a) Because Raghoba went back upon some of his promises

b) Because the Poona authorities offered better terms to the English

c) Because the Treaty of Surat was signed by the Bombay Government without any orders from the Supreme Council in Calcutta

d) Because Nana Pharnavis asked for and received French assistance which made the English reconsider the whole matter

Ans: c

13. Why did the English decide to sell Kashmir to the Dogra lender Gulab Singh at the conclusion of the first Anglo-Sikh war?

a) In order to liquidate the debts of the Lahore State

b) In order to realise the war indemnity due from the Lahore State

c) In order to reward Gulab Singh for his help during the War

d) In order to reduce the Lahore State in size

Ans: d

Decline of the Mughals Empire (Rise of the Independent Autonomous states)

14. Consider the following statements about the Treaty of Chittor

1. Mewar, including Chittor were restored to the Rana

2. Rana had to be personally present at the Mughal Court

3. Rana could not repair or re-fortify Chittor

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) 1 only b) 1 and 2 only c) 1 and 3 only d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: c

Explanation: Regarding the treaty of Chittor, Mewar including Chittor was restored to the Rana. The treaty between Amar Singh and Mughal King Jahangir had some obligations that the fort of Chittor would not be repaired and Mewar would have to keep a contingent of 1000 horses in the Mughal service besides Amar Singh would not have to be present at the Mughal Darbars.

15. Match List-I with List-II and select the correct answer from codes given below the lists:

List-I (Traveller) List-II (Country)

A. Barbosa 1. Persian

B. Nicolo Conti 2. Italian

C. Abdur Razzaq 3. Russian

D. Nikitin 4. Portuguese

a) A-2 B-1 C-3 D-4

b) A-4 B-3 C-2 D-1

c) A-4 B-2 C-1 D-3

d) A-3 B-4 C-1 D-2

Ans: b

Explanation: Duarte Barbosa (C. 1480, Lisbon, Portugal – 1 May 1521, Philippines), was a Portuguese writer and Portuguese India officer, between 1500 and 1516- 1517, with the post of scrivener in Cannanore factory and sometimes interpreter of the local language (Malayalam). Niccolo de’ Conti (1395-1469) was a Venetian merchant and explorer, born in Chioggia, who travelled to India and Southeast Asia, and possibly to Southern China, during the early 15th century. Kamal-ud-Din Abdur-Razzaq ibn Ishaq Samarqandi, (1413-1482), was Uzbek chronicler and Islamic scholar. He was the ambassador of Shah Rukh, the Timurid dynasty ruler of Persia to Calicut, India, from January 1442 to January 1445. Afanasy Nikitin (died 1472) was a Russian merchant from Tver and one of the first Europeans to travel and document his visit to India.