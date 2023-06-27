Complete all arrangements for training new recruits at police training colleges: Telangana DGP

After the formation of Telangana state, the government has given utmost priority to the maintenance of peace and security in the state, said DGP Anjani Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar on Tuesday directed senior police officials to ensure all arrangements are in place at the Police Training Colleges (PTCs) in Telangana to train 14,881 police constables who will be appointed soon.

In a video conference held with the principals of all PTCs in Telangana, the DGP said that the training programs will be held between September and October.

He said that after the formation of Telangana state, the government has given utmost priority to the maintenance of peace and security in the state, and as part of it a total of 11,023 police constables and sub-inspectors have been appointed in 2018 and 16,282 police constables in 2020. He said that the government has ordered the recruitment of 14,881 police officers in the current year 2023-24.

Before the start of the training program, all the PTCs have been ordered to prepare infrastructure, materials required for training, accommodation and other facilities. Adequate funds are being provided for repairs to buildings, white wash, facilities of toilets, reading room etc, he said.

If new policemen are given good quality training, they will serve the society well for the next 30 to 35 years. The principals should be role models for the young officers, he said.

Anjani Kumar reiterated that unlike any other Indian State, Telangana has made 33 per cent reservation for women in police appointments and special arrangements should be made to provide training to female trainee police constables.