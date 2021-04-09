Complete Secretariat complex in 10 months: Prashanth directs officials

The Minister inspected the ongoing works in all six blocks of the Secretariat complex, here on Thursday.

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Reminding the officials that only 10 months were left for completing the Secretariat complex works, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy directed the officials to expedite the construction and complete the works as per the deadlines set by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister inspected the ongoing works in all six blocks of the Secretariat complex, here on Thursday.

He examined whether the works were being executed as per the work chart and gave a few instructions to the officials on the safety measures to be followed while execution of works.

“All the works should be completed as per the deadlines set by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said to the officials and wanted them to work in coordination with the construction company (Shapoorji Pallonji) and expedite the works.

The Minister instructed the officials to arrange for block and floor materials well in advance and as planned earlier. Focus should be on executing the works as per plans without wasting much time, he said to the officials.

He wanted the officials to work in complete coordination with each other to ensure that the works are completed as per schedule without compromising on the quality of construction.