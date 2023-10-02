Concern over rampant diseases in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:36 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Visakhapatnam: The Praja Arogya Vedika, affiliated to the Swasthya Abhiyan, has drawn the attention of the Andhra Pradesh government to the health crisis facing – the escalating prevalence of diseases such as Malaria, Dengue, and various viral fevers and called for immediate necessary steps to combat the growing threat.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here on Monday, MV Ramanaiah and T Kameshwar Rao, president and general secretary respectively of the vedika, noted that Malaria has spread rapidly throughout the state, experiencing an alarming increase of over 200% compared to previous years. Similarly, Dengue cases had risen by more than 50%, posing a severe risk to the public health landscape of Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, viral fevers are prevalent across the state, adding to the already critical health scenario.

In light of the severity of the situation, they sought the Government to take immediate necessary steps to mobilize necessary resources and galvanize efforts to combat the escalating disease prevalence effectively, initiate vector control measures like extensive fogging operations to eradicate mosquitoes, especially in areas with reported cases of Malaria and Dengue, sanitation measures to eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and strengthen the medical infrastructure by augmenting manpower and provide necessary resources to hospitals and healthcare facilities for efficient treatment and containment of the diseases.

The vedika sought conduct of comprehensive awareness programs to educate the public about preventive measures, symptoms and appropriate action in case of illness, utilize various communication channels to reach a wider range of public and enforce additional human resources by recruiting healthcare professionals and extending their working hours to manage the surge in patients effectively.

This proactive approach would not only mitigate the immediate health risks but will also lay the foundation for a robust and prepared healthcare system for the future, they opined.

