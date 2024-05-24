Congress-BJP conspiring to make Hyderabad a union Territory: Harish Rao

Harish Rao stated that within the six months of coming to power Congress party has lost its faith as the Congress government failed to deliver its election promises.

Ex-minister T Harish Rao addressing graduates at Madhira in Khammam district.

Khammam: Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduates’ MLC constituency was a stronghold of BRS and the party was going to win the seat in the coming bye-elections, asserted former minister T Harish Rao.

He along with the party leaders Nama Nageswara Rao, T Madhusudhan, RS Praveen Kumar and the party candidate Rakesh Reddy addressed election meetings in Sathupalli, Madhira and Palair Assembly constituencies in the district on Friday.

Harish Rao stated that within the six months of coming to power Congress party has lost its faith as the Congress government failed to deliver its election promises. The government failed to give unemployment allowance and increased TET exam fees causing trouble to unemployed youth.

When the BRS party was in power there were no crop holidays and irrigation water was supplied to crops even in the summer season. But as soon as Congress came to power, a crop holiday was announced under NSP ayacut, he said.

The former minister alleged that Congress and BJP parties, which were responsible for merging seven mandals in erstwhile Khammam with AP, were now conspiring to make Hyderabad as a union Territory to serve as a combined capital of AP and Telangana for another 10 years.

Only BRS could fight against such conspiracies and hence the graduates should strengthen the party by casting their vote for the BRS nominee. Rakesh Reddy was not only highly educated but also a service oriented person and needs to be elected, Harish Rao said.

Nageswara Rao noted that there has been a good response to the BRS MLC bye-election meetings and hoped that the party would win the seat. He asked the party cadres to work hard for the next few days for the victory of the party.

Praveen Kumar pointed out that the CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram supported Congress candidate Mallanna, who accused the former of being involved in a Rs 100 scam in a private television channel deal.

It was sad that the CPM leader supported Congress unmindful of the fact that on July 28, 2007, the then Congress government killed its seven activists in police action when they participated in the struggle for house sites for the poor in Mudigonda in Khammam district, he noted.