Congress, BJP have no moral right to criticize BRS manifesto: Gutha

Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday made it clear that Congress and BJP leaders have no moral right to criticize the manifesto of BRS.

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 04:33 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday made it clear that Congress and BJP leaders have no moral right to criticize the manifesto of BRS, which was released by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at a media conference held in his camp office here, Sukender Reddy said that the manifesto announced by the Chief Minister for welfare and development of the state in the next five years was filled happiness in people of all sections. Chandrashekhar Rao was only the leader in the country, who was capable and had commitment to fulfill all his poll promises made to the people.

Referring to the criticism of the Congress leaders on the manifesto of BRS, he said that they made such comments as practice of leaders of opposition parties. He questioned as to why the Congress was implementing six guarantees, which were made to get votes in elections to Telangana State Legislative Assembly, in the states being ruled by their government. Leaders of BJP, which has been opposing pro-poor policies, had no moral right to talk about the Chief Minister and manifesto released by him.