KCR consoles Jagtial MLA

Chandrashekhar Rao attended the 13th day ceremony of Hanumantha Rao held in a private function hall here on Wednesday and paid floral tributes and consoled the MLA and his family members.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:45 PM

File Photo

Jagtial: BRS president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao consoled Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar and his family members on Wednesday. The MLA’s father Makunuri Hanumantha Rao died of ill-health on March 29.

Siddipet MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao, former minister V Prasanth Reddy, Nizamabad BRS MP candidate Bajireddy Goverdhan and others attended the programme along with Chandrashekhar Rao.