Congress criticism of CM breakfast scheme attempt to cover their failures: Dasoju

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:23 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan strongly reacted to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy over his criticism of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme launched by the State government for students of government schools across Telangana recently. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s initiative to provide nutritious breakfast to around 23 lakh children would bring a revolutionary change in the education system.

“Telangana is the only State that provides breakfast to school students from class 1 to class 10. Such a scheme is not being implemented in no other State in the country,” he said.

In an open letter to Revanth Reddy, Sravan challenged Revanth Reddy to explain how many Congress-ruled states were implementing such a programme. He emphasized that this initiative went beyond political lines and served the best interests of the students, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

“The breakfast scheme is not just about feeding the hungry students, but is also aimed to prevent dropouts and to re-enroll children who quit studies,” the BRS leader said. He termed the Congress leaders’ criticism of the Chief Minister, as a mere attempt to cover their failures during their 50-year rule in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Dasoju Sravan highlighted that Chandrashekhar Rao’s initiatives consistently carry a humanitarian aspect to bring social change. He also explained about significant changes in the mid-day meal scheme, making Telangana as the only State to supply superfine rice to hostels and removed restriction on food quantity served to chidlren.

Further, he said the State government was also implementing Arogya Lakshmi scheme through Anganwadi Centres to provide nutritious food to a total 21.58 lakh pregnant women, 18.96 lakh lactating mothers, and 5.18 lakh infants.

