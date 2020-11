Congress declares first list of 29 candidates

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday announced the list of 29 candidates for the GHMC elections. The first list of Congress included names of A Manjula Reddy for Begumpet, Geedi Srinivas Goud for Malkajgiri, G Vishwatejeswara Rao for Kukatpally, S Sirisha Reddy for AS Rao Nagar, Mahipal Yadav for Kondapur , Bandi Lalitha for Jeedimetla and Satya Srirangam for Balanagar.

TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy also nominated T Jeevan Reddy, PCC Secretary and H Venugopal Rao, PCC general secretary as coordinators of Malkajgiri parliament constituency, PCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar as coordinator for Chevella Parliamentary constituency, former MLA Kichannagari Laxma Reddy, PCC member Muddagoni Venu Goud and B Gyaneshwar Mudiraj as coordinators for Rajendranagar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .