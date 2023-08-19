Congress demands government white paper on alleged Chinese national scam in Gujarat

Khera questioned the presence of Chinese national Woo Uyanbe in sensitive Gujarat towns near Pakistan and how he defrauded 1200 people of Rs 1400 crores in just nine days.

By ANI Published Date - 09:01 AM, Sat - 19 August 23

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Congress has slammed the Central government over an alleged scam involving a Chinese national and demanded the government come out with a white paper on the allegations that he ‘duped’ 1,200 people in Gujarat of Rs 1,400 crore using a betting app.

“How come the Prime Minister who otherwise believes nothing happens across the country without his knowledge, remained ignorant about this scandal that took place in the state he and his Home Minister come from,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked while addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Khera further questioned how a Chinese national, Woo Uyanbe stayed in the sensitive towns of Gujarat, bordering Pakistan, and duped 1200 unsuspecting people of Rs 1400 crores within a span of nine days.

“Some estimates put the amount of money involved in the scandal at Rs 4,000 crores,” he added.

He asked how it was possible that the scam went unnoticed and the Chinese national had a free run in robbing people of their money.

“This happened in Gujarat, the state, both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister come from. How it could happen in the state of the Prime Minister who has otherwise cultivated an image that nothing happens across the country without his knowledge,” he further said.

He also alleged the government is using probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to target Opposition leaders but not against Chinese scamsters who ‘loot’ Indians and flee the country.

“Where were the agencies like the Economic Offences Wing, the Enforcement Directorate, the Department of Revenue Intelligence etc when the Chinese national looted the Indians,” he asked, adding “Are all these agencies reserved for the opposition parties only?”

The Congress leader also took a swipe at the PM, alleging, “Either the PM did not know what was happening or he turned a blind eye and a deaf ear even after knowing about it and both situations are dangerous for the country.”

Khera also claimed the police in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh ‘promoted’ the ‘Dani Data App’, thereby helping it earn the trust of common people before it was realised the app was a scam.

“How the Uttar Pradesh cops were seen promoting and advertising the Dani Data App, which they, as a disciplined force, obviously must not have done on their own. Who instructed the police to promote the app?” he asked.

‘We demand that the government come out with a white paper to bring out the truth and ascertain how many people have been duped and who is the scamster linked to,” Khera added.