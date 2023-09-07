Congress factions clash during rally in Medak

Congress party had taken out a rally in Medak to mark one year of the Bharat Jodo Yatra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Rival groups are seen clashing with each during Congress Party rally in Medak on Thursday.

Medak: Differences in the Congress in Medak district came to the fore on Thursday with two rival groups within the party clashing with each other during a rally in Medak town.

The party had taken out a rally in Medak to mark one year of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Leaders including former Medak MLA Patlolla Sasidhar Reddy, DCC President Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy, Pradesh Congress Committee Member Myadam Balakrishna and others were present. Accusing one section of the leaders of denying opportunities to others to speak during the rally, followers of Tirupathi Reddy and Balakrishna entered into an argument, which snowballed into a clash.

Sasidhar Reddy later managed to pacify both groups.

