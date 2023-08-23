CM KCR sanctions over Rs 295 crore to Medak district

He also sanctioned two government degree colleges at Ramayampet and Thaudupally, apart from giving his nod to the proposed Outer Ring Road for Medak town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Medak: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday allocated Rs.195.35 crore for development of amenities in both urban and rural local bodies of Medak district. While Rs.15 lakh each was sanctioned for 469 gram panchayats from the Chief Minister’s Special Fund, Rs.25 crore each was granted to Narsapur, Ramayampet and Toopran municipalities. Another Rs.50 crore were allotted for development of Medak municipality.

During the public meeting here, Chandrashekhar Rao announced a new revenue division for Ramayampet. He also sanctioned two government degree colleges at Ramayampet and Thaudupally, apart from giving his nod to the proposed Outer Ring Road for Medak town. He also approved release of Rs.100 crore for development of the Edupayala temple into a tourism spot.

Referring to Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy as his daugther, he said he had always fulfilled her requests for development of the constituency. “One cannot say no to your daughter. I urge people to ensure her re-election with double the majority of previous elections and to ensure further development of the district,” he said.